Onalaska Fire Department rolls out updated CodeRED system

The Onalaska Fire Department is rolling out an update to its CodeRED emergency notification system.

In 2007, the department first began using CodeRED to notify residents during severe weather or other emergency situations. However, in order to receive the notifications, residents within the city limits must be registered with CodeRED. To do so, simply log onto the city's website and click on CodeRED.

"If we have a severe thunderstorm, tornado or a flood, you can get into the system and specifically pick or customize the alerts for whatever subject matter you want to receive," Fire Chief Don Dominick, said.

With the new update, as soon as the NWS declares a severe weather watch or warning, those registered will receive an instant text or phone call, depending on preference. Before, the delay between the NWS issuing a warning and the alert was 20 to 30 minutes.

Dominick also said the system can be helpful if an elderly patient wanders away from an assistant living facility.

"We're able to estimate how far they've walked based on how long they've been missing and we can cast a circle over an area and send alerts to those people with addresses in that area," he said. "In essence, those people become our eyes and ears on the ground."

The system can also be used for a hazardous spill or fire. Firefighters will be able to send out alerts from the trucks out on calls.

"If we have a plume of smoke in the area and its comprising air quality, we can notify everyone in the area we believe it will track to stay inside," he said.

On Wednesday, the department will issue a mass alert at 11 a.m., letting residents currently registered in the system know they must re-register with the new update to continue to receive alerts.