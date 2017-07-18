"Red Arrow" Infantry Brigade celebrates 100 years

The 32nd "Red Arrow" Infantry Brigade Combat team commemorated the 100th anniversary of the Red Arrow's formation on Tuesday.

The iconic 32nd Division formed from National Guard soldiers from Wisconsin and Michigan in 1917, the year the United States entered World War 1. The brigade earned it's name after piercing the famed Hindenburg Line during the war. A special ceremony was held at Wisconsin National Guard headquarters on Tuesday at Camp Williams to honor the past and the present.

"We have to honor the past in order to understand who we are as an organization and where we've come from as an organization and it's really to pay homage to those veterans of the national guard who have gone before us and created the legacy that we're so proud of still to this day," says Capt. Joe Trovato of the Wisconsin National Guard.

"Red Arrow" fought again in World War II, fighting the Pacific Theater in New Guinea and the Philippines. Most recently, part of the brigade deployed to Kuwait in 2014.