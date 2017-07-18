One injured in La Crosse apartment building fire

A fire in a Southside apartment building has left one person with burn injuries and several people out of their residences.

The La Crosse Fire Department was called to 729 Division Street at 4:08 p.m. for the fire.

When the arrived, Division Chief Tom Wallerich told WXOW that flames were coming out of the first floor of the building.

One person did suffer burns while trying to get out of the building. That person, according to Chief Wallerich, was taken to Gundersen Health System. The severity of the person's injuries wasn't immediately known.

Fire inspectors are on the scene to determine the cause and origin of the fire.

Division Chief Wallerich said that some of the apartments on the second floor of the building weren't damaged by the flames, but did have smoke damage.

"Some of the information from the guys who were inside is that on the second floor, there's quite a bit of smoke damage but as far as fire, pretty minimal," he said. "It was mostly contained to the first floor."

He said between five to ten people lived in the building at the corner of 8th and Division streets. The Red Cross was on scene assisting tenants.

Tuesday's extreme heat proved a concern for firefighters.

"My main concern today was the firefighters," he said. "When you have these kinds of conditions, the core temperature when guys are wearing their gear, it goes up really high very quickly."