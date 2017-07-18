The new Eagles have landed; '17 recruiting class announced

The UW-La Crosse football team will open camp in less than a month.

Head coach Mike Schmidt unveiled his new recruiting class for 2017.

40 incoming freshman and 13 transfers are being added to the roster this upcoming season.

The list includes just two local players: Ben Rice from De Soto and Carter Halverson from Arcadia.

Offensive and defensive lines were a point of emphasis and added 10 offensive lineman and four defensive lineman.

"I love the size and physicality we added on both the offensive and defensive lines," said Schmidt. "We landed some exceptional players who have some big time size and explosiveness up front. Obviously, that was our greatest need in this class and we were able to find it," Schmidt told uwlathletics.com.

The Eagles went 5-5 last season, including 2-5 in the WIAC.

For more details on the 2017 recruiting class including a list of players, click here; http://www.uwlathletics.com/news/2017/7/18/football-team-announces-recruiting-class.aspx