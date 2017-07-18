Thomas closes out NBA Summer League in style

Matt Thomas's summer internship with the Los Angeles Lakers is over and now he's hoping for an invite to the teams training camp this fall.

The Onalaska native turned in his third straight impressive performance for the Lakers summer league team last night.

He went 8 for 9 from the field including 5 for 5 from three-point range.

He finished with 23 points, a summer league high.

This comes on the heels of 17 and 20 point performances the previous two nights.

Thomas did what he set out to do, get the attention of General Manager Magic Johnson and Lakers brass.

Obviously as a shooter you go through your ups and downs. These last couple of games I really got it going and my teammates set me up. Obviously, it felt good to find a rhythm. I was blessed to be in this situation and be on this team this summer. It's definitely going to be a memory that I cherish for the rest of my life. It was fun," Thomas told Lakers.com after the game.

Thomas averaged 20 points a game in his last three NBA Summer League games.