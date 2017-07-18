Hamilton Elementary School Students Return Today

Hamilton Elementary School has a unique school calendar that has been gaining popularity across the state over the last 5 years. They have a 45/15 schedule where students and staff go to school for 45 days and then take 15 days off. School calendar planning for Hamilton starts with the last day of school and then they work backwards to ensure they can line up with the La Crosse School Districts schedule and their days off.

Hamilton Elementary parents and staff had many discussions and were asked to put forth their input on this matter 3 years before the 45/15 schedule was implemented. In all, this has been 8 years of progress: 3 years to discuss the plans and 5 years of implementing and refining.

The consensus among the parents is that by the middle of Summer they are running out of ideas to keep their kids busy, so it works well on the parent's end to get them back in school sooner. Principal Steve Michaels knows that the non-traditional school calendar is not for everyone, but it does have many benefits. Principal Michaels says, "The different is that I think they remember a little bit more than they used to when they had 3 months off. So our teachers used to spend about a month and a half or so doing review. One of the comments that our staff made when we first started was 'I got to be ready for new content now, like now' because our kids remember a lot, which is kind of neat."

Now if you're wondering about what working parents do with their kids during that 15 day break, Hamilton Elementary works alongside partners like the Boys and Girls Club to help provide programs that keep students in their learning routine for the day. The school also helps to address the child care problem during that 15 day span. Steve is pleased with the way everything fell into place and expected nothing less because of the years of awareness before implementation. Principal Michaels adds, "So it's just another piece of choice in there. But because we aren't requiring everyone to move to that calendar, and because we spent 3 years talking to parents about it, by the time it rolled around no one was like 'Where did this come from?' They were all like 'Yes! We heard about it! We're ready to start already!' and that's the way we rolled it out."

Steve Michaels is a great ambassador of the philosophy because he has given roughly 53 presentations to other school districts that have an appetite for year round schooling.