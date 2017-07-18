La Crosse County Historical Society wraps up cultural understanding series

The La Crosse County Historical Society wrapped up their multicultural understanding series on July 18, with their presentation of Beyond Beer and Lederhosen: Germans in the La Crosse area.

Focusing on the history of German-American people in the La Crosse area, this presentation focuses on historic German families, early influences of Oktoberfest in La Crosse, and more.

Members of the Historical Society aim to raise awareness regarding the impact of harmful stereotypes.

"It breaks down some of the stereotypes, some of the prejudices and fears people might have." Carol Mullen of the La Crosse County Historical Society.

The series advocates for getting to know people rather than judging based off stereotypes, "If you stereotype people you think of them in one set way, and perhaps it's not beneficial, it's a negative way."

Mullen elaborates, "If you know people, they're just people like everybody else, they are your neighbors, they are your friends, they are your family members, and it's a whole different story."

This was the last presentation of the multicultural understanding series, previous cultures include African-American, Irish-American, and Hmong-American cultures.

MORE: Future La Crosse Historical Society Events