Natural disaster drill tests civilian and military communication

Tuesday, July 18th marked the beginning of a 3 day long disaster drill.

The drill - called "PATRIOT North" - began in the early 2000s strictly as a military exercise, but in 2011 it began functioning as a way to work on communication between civilian and military responders. This year's scenario: a tornado touchdown near the Sparta area, causing widespread damage and injuries.

Even though victims used in the drill were fake, the training was very real, bringing together both military and civilians response teams to work together just as they may during a real disaster.

"As a military member, I may not know what the capability of my civilian counterpart will be and vice versa" said Exercise Director Lt. Col. Roger Brooks. "So what we want to do is put everybody collectively together so we understand what each other is capable of doing."

Volunteer medical professionals part of the Disaster Medical Assistance Team (DMAT) worked with members of the national guard on search, rescue and evacuation, learning from each other each step of the way.

"They're eager to learn from us just as we're eager to learn from them," said Air National Guard MCS Officer Haliegh Wilhide. "Everyone definitely has a positive attitude and we're all working together, that's what's kinda neat about it."

Those in the DMAT said that what they learned there will help in other areas.

"Looking at where the bottlenecks are, where there could be potential issues, I can take that back to my hospital and look at our plans and look at what we do and see if that's going to be an issue," said Lisa Hass-Peters, Team Leader for WI-1 DMAT.

As with any disaster, good communication among responders can save lives. Sometimes improving communication can be as simple as a small change in language.

We have to remember not to use acronyms," said Hass-Peters. "What those three letters mean to us can be completely different to somebody else."

It's no easy task and the work can be stressful.

"You can't fake it with this," Hass-Peters said.

But it's their dedication that save lives when we need it most.

"This is our calling," said Hass-Peters.

Volk Field was only a small portion of the exercise. The entire drill covered areas in Camp Douglas, Fort McCoy and a medical center in Mauston, WI. Counting both the civilian and military members participating, over 900 people from 30 different states will take part in this drill.

The PATRIOT North exercise continues through Thursday July 20th.