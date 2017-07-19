La Crosse's Mediterranean Fest in its 43rd year

It's time to get your Greek on. The 43rd annual Mediterranean Festival in La Crosse is coming up this weekend.

The St. Elias Orthodox Church grounds located at 716 Copeland Avenue will be full of food and festivities Sunday from noon to 5 p.m.

They will be serving lamb kabobs, chicken kabobs, lamb sandwiches, Falafel and Slavic Plates. There will also be an ethnic bake sale, raffle, live entertainment, silent auction, children's activities, and church tours. The church has been around for more than 100 years.

Proceeds from foods sales will be donated with 10 percent of proceeds going to the IOCC Syrian Relief Fund.

