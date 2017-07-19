Iowa army veteran set to run across state to raise awareness

An Iowa army veteran hopes to spread the word about post-traumatic stress disorder in a unique way.

Joshua Jorgensen plans to run across the entire state of Iowa wearing a military-issued gas mask. For the past six months, he has been training for his run in September. It is a grand total of 330 miles and he's aiming to do it in ten days or less. Essentially, Jorgensen will be running more than a marathon each day.

Jorgensen said the mask represents the struggle many veterans face on a daily basis.

"It says I'm struggling with those same things, but I'm getting up every day and I'm doing this. I'm putting myself in an even bigger struggle because I know there's an end. I can make it through it and so can you," said Jorgensen.

Jorgensen is part of Team Fidelis, a nationwide group working to end the epidemic of veteran suicide. He recommends checking out the Team Fidelis website or your local VA hospital if you or someone you know is struggling with PTSD.

If you want to learn more about the run, you can follow updates on the Masked Veteran Running Across Iowa Facebook page.