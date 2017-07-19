2 children, ages 5 and 9, among 4 shot in Milwaukee - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

2 children, ages 5 and 9, among 4 shot in Milwaukee

Posted: Updated:
MILWAUKEE (AP) - -

Police say two young children are among the victims of gunfire in Milwaukee overnight.

The two girls, ages 5 and 9, as well as two adult males were shot Tuesday night on the city's north side. All four are expected to survive.

Neighbors tell WISN-TV the shooting was the result of an escalating rivalry between two groups of people. And, one of the people shot was the intended target. The men who were shot are 20 and 40 years old.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.