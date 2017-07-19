2 children, ages 5 and 9, among 4 shot in Milwaukee

Police say two young children are among the victims of gunfire in Milwaukee overnight.

The two girls, ages 5 and 9, as well as two adult males were shot Tuesday night on the city's north side. All four are expected to survive.

Neighbors tell WISN-TV the shooting was the result of an escalating rivalry between two groups of people. And, one of the people shot was the intended target. The men who were shot are 20 and 40 years old.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.