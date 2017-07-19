Walker fundraises off of opponent's Act 10 promises

Gov. Scott Walker is trying to cast his likely re-election effort next year as a fight over the Act 10 law passed in 2011 that effectively ended collective bargaining for most public workers.

Walker sent a fundraising plea Wednesday, saying that will be a "crucial issue" in the election.

The fundraising email references comments that Democrat Andy Gronik made when announcing his campaign for governor last week. Gronik says he wants to restore collective bargaining rights lost under Act 10. The Milwaukee businessman has also suggested he may want to go even farther and consider whether public workers should pay anything for pension or health benefits.

Walker says in the fundraising plea that "the future of Act 10 rests in our hands."

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.