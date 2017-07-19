Walker to meet with Republican leaders to talk budget - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Gov. Scott Walker is scheduled to meet with Republican legislative leaders to discuss the stalled state budget that's nearly three weeks past due.

The meeting Wednesday comes the day after Senate Republicans publicly released their proposal for solving the remaining issues holding up passage of a two-year spending plan.

The biggest area of disagreement between Senate and Assembly Republicans is how to pay for roads. The Senate proposed borrowing an additional $712 million. Assembly Republicans have said they won't vote for more borrowing without a way to pay for it. Walker and Senate Republicans have refused to consider raising taxes or vehicle fees.

The Senate budget proposal would also eliminate the prevailing wage and the personal property tax and allow more families to qualify for the statewide private school voucher program.

