McNeilus fined for factory explosion

An OSHA investigation continues into the January explosion at McNeilus Truck and Manufacturing in Dodge Center.

While the investigation is ongoing, a fine has been issued by Minnesota OSHA on June 8th for $7,000. The standard cited is a Minnesota Rule called the General Duty Clause. This standard is cited, when there is an unsafe condition that existed at a work-site, yet there is not an OSHA standard for that specific hazard.

Four employees suffered serious injuries in the explosion at the plant on Highway Street East just after 10:30 in the morning on January 11th. The explosion happened in the paint booth of a building on the north side of the facility. Two of the victims were airlifted to the burn unit at Regions hospital in St. Paul. 

