Austin homeowner catches thief in the middle of stealing meat from his freezer

AUSTIN, Minn. (KTTC) -- -

A homeowner in Austin catches a thief red-handed trying to steal meat from his freezer.

The confrontation happened in a garage in the 1200 block of 5th Avenue Northwest around 10:15 p.m. Saturday after the homeowner came back from an evening out.

Austin Police said the homeowner told them, there was a noise in the garage so the he went back to investigate. There, he surprised a burglar, loading meat into a backpack. The intruder then whipped out a knife.

The homeowner backed away, but closed the door on him and called 9-1-1.

Police arrested 32-year-old Brandon Ingersoll, of Austin. Charges are pending.

