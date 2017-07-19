Great Lakes Cheese to build $55 million Wausau plant

Great Lakes Cheese will be moving to the Wausau West Industrial Park as a part of a nearly $6 million deal with the city, according to a release from the company.

The cheese company will build a new $55 million state-of-the-art packaging plant and plans to donate the existing property on DeVoe Street to the city.

As part of the agreement, the city will contribute $5.9 million in tax incentives in the form of a 10 year reverse TIF to help offset the cost of building the new facility, according to the company.

“We are grateful to the city of Wausau for its significant contribution to our project,” Great Lakes project manager, Matt Wilkinson said. “This assistance makes it possible for GLC to remain in Wausau, where our cheese business has a 90-year history.”

Great Lakes acquired Lemke Cheese & Packaging in 2003 and said the company has made considerable investments in the DeVoe Street plant.

More than 200 workers are employed there, according to the company.

“We are grateful that we can remain in Wausau because we have a strong commitment to our employees here,” Wilkinson said.

In addition to the construction jobs, GLC said it anticipates adding at least 125 new jobs within three years of completing the new facility.

Groundbreaking for the plant will happen in late July.

Great Lakes Cheese was founded in 1958 and has nine plants spanning five states. The company operates a plant in La Crosse.