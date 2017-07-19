Serving up a new era for La Crosse SOUP

An interactive grant process returns to La Crosse next week. Families are invited to share in La Crosse SOUP on Tuesday, July 25.

The event is a "micro-granting dinner" aimed at supporting creative projects in the city. For a suggested $5 donation, people can enjoy a bowl of soup, a piece of bread and get a vote on which of four projects gets funded.

Four groups will have four minutes to pitch their ideas. The audience will then get to ask four questions of the presenters, and at the end of the night, attendees vote for their favorite project, which will receive the funding.

The next La Crosse SOUP is Tuesday, July 25 in the alley behind The Root Note (4th St). More information can be found on La Crosse SOUP on Facebook.