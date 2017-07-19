La Crosse child sex crimes suspect dies

Robert Mattingley during a court appearance in La Crosse in June.

A former youth hockey organization president accused of trying to set up a sexual encounter with an underage girl has died.

La Crosse Police confirmed to WXOW that Robert J. Mattingley, 42, died.

A department spokesman said they wouldn't release any details surrounding the death per department policy.

Earlier this week, police released a report regarding a 2015 domestic incident detailing previous suicidal threats made by Mattingley to his wife.

In early June, Mattingley was arrested after he went to Holmen to meet what he thought was a 14-year-old girl for sex. Instead, it was police who were part of a state and national effort called Operation New Hope cracking down on child sex crimes and trafficking.

He was scheduled to go to trial on charges related to the arrest at the time of his death.

Mattingley was also the former president of the River City Youth Hockey organization.