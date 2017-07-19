Wisconsin's Paul Chryst on watch Dodd Trophy watch list

Wisconsin coach Paul Chryst is the latest member of the Badgers to land on a preseason awards watch list.

Chryst was one of 19 coaches named to the Dodd Trophy preseason watch list. Organizers say the award goes to a coach whose has success on the field while also stressing the importance of scholarship, leadership and integrity.

The Badgers open preseason camp late next week.

