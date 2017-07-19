GOP lawmakers push warden restrictions to panel

Two Republican legislators are trying to convince a committee to approve their bill restricting conservation wardens' access to private land.

Case law has established that evidence wardens collect in open fields without a warrant, probable cause or reasonable suspicion of a crime is admissible in court.

Sen. David Craig and Rep. Adam Jarchow's bill would prohibit wardens from entering private land without at least reasonable suspicion of a crime. Without that prerequisite, any evidence found would be inadmissible.

Jarchow and Craig told the Assembly's natural resources committee during a packed hearing Wednesday that the bill establishes a middle ground between law enforcement investigations and private property rights.

9:15 a.m.

A legislative committee is set to consider a bill that would restrict conservation wardens' ability to enter private land to enforce Wisconsin law.

Case law has established that evidence wardens collect in open fields without a warrant, probable cause or reasonable suspicion of a crime is admissible in court. Open fields are typically considered areas where Fourth Amendment protections against unreasonable searches and seizures in people's homes don't apply.

Republican Rep. Adam Jarchow has introduced a bill that would prohibit wardens from entering private land without a warrant, probable cause or reasonable suspicion. If a warden does enter private land without any of that any evidence they find wouldn't be admissible in court.

The Assembly's Natural Resources Committee is set to hold a public hearing on the bill Wednesday.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.