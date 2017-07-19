Heinz creates "special" sauce for Chicagoans - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Heinz creates "special" sauce for Chicagoans

CHICAGO -- Looks like Heinz Ketchup got a good laugh.  

People of the Windy City do not put ketchup on their dogs, it's unheard of. So, in honor of National Hot Dog Day, Heinz made Chicago Dog Sauce just for them.

Check out Heinz's Twitter video.

