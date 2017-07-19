Bridge work over I-94 in Jackson County to begin

Bridge work in Jackson County is scheduled to start next week.

Starting on July 24, the Wisconsin Department of Transportation plans improvements on US 12/WIS 27 and WIS 54 in the city of Black River Falls.

The project involves work on the bridge abutment and joint repairs, bridge surface treatment, and structural steel painting.

Lunda Construction Co. of Black River Falls is the prime contractor for this $1.27 million project. The project is funded with a mix of federal and state transportation dollars.

Drivers should plan on single lane closures on the bridges during the project. That includes single lane closures on I-94 during off-peak/nighttime hours during bridge painting operations. Speeds in the project areas will be reduced from 70 to 60 MPH.

The project is scheduled for completion in November.