LEAP program targets childhood obesity

A recent study looking at trends of obesity in nearly 200 countries over the course of 25 years found more than 10 percent of the world's population is obese.

That study, published in the New England Journal of Medicine, found nearly 604 million adults worldwide are obese and 108 million children. Child obesity rates are higher in the United States than anywhere else in the world, with nearly 13 percent of children and young adults diagnosed as obese.

A program launched in late 2016 at Gundersen Health System is hoping to put a dent in those numbers. Family "LEAP" or learn, eat, active play, is a 12 week weight management program for children ages 8 to 12 who are at risk for weight related health problems and their families.

"Childhood obesity in our area is consistent with the national average," Rebecca Cripe, a registered dietitian at Gundersen Health System, said. "It has not continued to increase over the past few years, but we're not seeing a lot of decrease either. I think the beauty of LEAP is that we are actually helping take some initiative to help with that in the community."

9-year-old Evan Nelson and his mom Ann decided to take part in the program after receiving some surprising news at a doctor's appointment.

"His doctor noticed a slight spike in his weight gain but she wasn't too concerned about it," she said. "But she did say that trend tends to continue, so to start being proactive about it now."

As a result, she enrolled in the program last fall and said both she and Evan learned a great deal about nutrition and exercise.

"At my daycare now I play capture the flag almost everyday," he said. "I never used to do that but it is really fun."

He's also changed eating habits.

"I really like grilled cheese, parfaits, and I've switched to whole wheat bread which I like a lot more than white bread," Evan said.

Physicians involved in the program say it's all about changing behaviors and lifestyles with the families participating in the program.

"We know what we're supposed to do," Dr. Laura Marchiando, said. "We know that eating broccoli is more healthy than eating cookies. There's a gap between what we know and what we do. It's what we call the knowledge and behavior gap and that's what most people need help with."

Since the program began last September, its seen around 25 families complete the 12 week course. After they complete it, monthly follow up appointments are made to continue providing support to families.