Gambrinus statue returns to City Brewery

The King Gambrinus statue is back at the City Brewery in La Crosse.

It was removed in March 2015 when vandals damaged the statue. During an interview at that time, City Brewery Brewmaster Randy Hughes said an artist in Sparta, Wisconsin was going to put the statue back together, create a new mold and then, make a new statue. The finished product is now back in place outside the brewery on Third Street.

According to Explore La Crosse, Heileman bought the original statue in 1939 from a brewery in Holland that went out of business. In that country, Gambrinus is considered a patron of beer.

MORE: Return of Old Style - For now