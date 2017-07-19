What to do if you find syringes in public

La Crosse County residents now have safer options to dispose of needles and syringes. A collaborative effort has allowed for the purchase of 2 sharps boxes to be installed on the north and south side in the City of La Crosse.
Remember these three words: collect, protect, and respect.
1. Collect: The drop boxes are a safe collection option for all needles and syringes. Two drop boxes will be available for the public to use. These will be located near the boat ramp behind Hardee’s on the north side and in the King Street Alley between 4th and 5th Streets on the south side of the City.
2. Protect: Help us keep our community safe. If you find a/needle(s) in the community, we prefer that you call your local law enforcement using the non-emergency number. [In the City of La Crosse, this is 785-5962.]
3. Respect: All needles should be disposed of in a safe and proper way. The best options are: In a sharps container (that is less than 2/3 full), at a drop box, or through a syringe exchange program. It is not safe to put needles loosely in the trash, on the ground, in recycling, down the toilet, or within reach of children.
“The goal is for our children and families to be safe,” states La Crosse County Health Director Jen Rombalski. “If all needles are disposed properly, no matter where the needles come from, then our parks are safer for our kids to play in and our lawns and sidewalks are safer for parents and kids to walk on.”
For those of you outside of La Crosse County, here is some basic advice if you or your children should encounter any, according to the Manchester, New Hampshire, Health Department:
___
DON'T PICK THEM UP
You could get exposed to drugs or disease, or unwittingly dispose of them improperly.
___
CALL SOMEONE TO PICK THEM UP
Check with your local information hotline or health department, which can take care of it or direct you to people who can. Don't call 911 unless directed, or unless there is imminent danger or an emergency.
___
IF YOU DO IT YOURSELF
You're not advised to pick them up, but if you do, minimize any hand contact. Use sturdy gloves, disposable tongs, a shovel or dustpan, and put them in a puncture-proof container.
___
IF YOU GET POKED
Don't panic. Don't suck the wound. Go to your doctor, an emergency room or an urgent care clinic for further guidance, as well as possible medical tests and immunizations.
___
WHAT TO TELL YOUR KIDS
Show them what a syringe looks like and use age-appropriate language to describe why they should stay away from it. Tell them that if they see any to get an adult, who should follow the steps described above.
___
SOURCE: Manchester, New Hampshire, Health Department
