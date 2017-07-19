Women's Fund awards grants to 22 local organizations

The Women's Fund of Greater La Crosse announced the recipients of its 2017 grant funding on Wednesday.

22 local organizations received checks totaling $52,800 which is the largest amount awarded in the fund's history. YWCA La Crosse received two grants from The Women's Fund to help support the Teen LEAP award. The award provides scholarships to young women moving on to post-secondary school. The other grant will go toward the Ruth House program which supports women dealing with homelessness and addiction.

"The fact that we have this relationship with women's fund is really important to us as a women's organization to have similar missions is real special in this community but the dollars themselves are real critical for both of our programs that we are recipients of," says Ruthann Schultz, Executive Director for YWCA La Crosse.

Since it's inception, The Women's Fund has awarded more than $430,000 to local programs and agencies in La Crosse.