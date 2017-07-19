Packers WR Allison suspended for 1 game

The NFL has suspended Green Bay Packers receiver Geronimo Allison without pay for the season opener on Sept. 10 against Seattle for violating the league's substance-abuse policy.

The league said in a statement on Wednesday that Allison would be eligible for all preseason practices and games. He would be eligible to return from his Week 1 suspension on Sept. 11.

The Packers declined comment, citing confidentiality.

Allison was charged with misdemeanor marijuana possession last September stemming from a traffic stop in Manitowoc County. He reached a plea deal with prosecutors in April, paying $330 to settle the charge after it was amended to a local violation.

Allison had 12 catches for 202 yards and two scores last season, with eight catches over the final two regular-season games.