Severe weather rolls through region

Some severe thunderstorms are moving through southeastern Minnesota and northeast Iowa towards western Wisconsin.

Please take shelter as the storm moves through your area.

The WXOW Forecast 19 Weather Team said the main threat of these fast moving storms are strong winds that may be in excess of 60-65 mph in some places.

Heavy rains and hail are also possible with this storm.

Tornadoes are also a possibility. Several radar indicated tornadoes were reported by the National Weather Service in southeastern Minnesota and northeastern Iowa. Straight line winds may also occur as part of this storm system.

Early storm reports to the NWS include numerous trees down in northeastern Iowa and street flooding in Rochester. Some power outages have also been reported in Minnesota in the St. Charles area.

We will provide updates as conditions change.

