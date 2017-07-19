Changes in store for Downtown La Crescent

Downtown La Crescent Minnesota may look much different in the years to come.

The city is working on a plan to improve and increase focus to their downtown area. It is a long term plan, projecting two decades into the future, and follows a number of public input sessions.

Our area near the river in general has been seeing a boom, not just in La Crosse, but now Onalaska is seeing growth near the river. La Crescent is feeling that need to grow as well and the mayor says the economy has been good enough to let them begin planning. It's just a matter of what can fall into place.

"I think we could achieve any one of the things that are on the table," said La Crescent Mayor Mike Poellinger.

La Crescent is currently working on bike trails connecting with La Crosse and will eventually see a bike-pedestrian bridge across Highway 14/61 around 2020.

In town, plans are being studied to create more outdoor seating and gathering areas.

"One of the key components is street-scaping and allowing better bike and pedestrian access to the businesses downtown."

More access to the downtown area is welcome at businesses like Thorson Graphics LLC, who have called La Crescent their home since 2010.

"I just feel like La Crescent is growing so fast," said owner Summer Niemeier.

Increased foot traffic and a more attractive downtown may draw new businesses, and according to Niemeier, La Crescent could be a great place for clothing retail due to Minnesota law.

"It does help people in my business to have businesses in Minnesota because there is no sales tax on clothing."

But with more businesses comes a need for more parking. With limited traffic flow, the city wants to shy away from large open lots or parking ramps to save on underutilized space.

"I think if we can do smaller placement closer to where people want to go, I think the parking could be improved," said Mayor Poellinger.

According to the mayor, plans for a new hotel and community center at Veteran's Park may be realized in a matter of a few years. Plus, La Crescent may be looking to build a new Main Street location for city hall, complete with commercial space and a courtyard gathering area. Those are the first in a ten step implementation outlined in the overall vision and strategic plan.

Full details on the plan can be found here.