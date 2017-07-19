4-H teaches kids invaluable life skills

The very first fair in La Crosse took place back in 1858.

At that time, there were two fairs, a city fair and a county fair. In the early years, the county fairs were located on 5th and Ferry Streets, Myrick Park, and the present day UW-La Crosse at Campbell Street.

SEE: La Crosse County Interstate Fair Facts

Mel Hart Pollock, a Bangor resident says for those involved with local 4-H Clubs, it's a family affair.

"My dad was in FFA and 4-H, my mom was in FFA. They both exhibited either dairy or beef cattle. I, myself exhibited market hogs, beef, rabbits. How I grew up with it was it's just what you do," said Pollock.

Now her sons, Weston and 11-year-old Willis are following in her footsteps with their involvement in the program.

"We make sure they're warm. Then after several months we train them for walks and then shortly after that we take them to the fair," said Willis.

Exhibiting his pigs, Russell and Mrs. Piggy Westbrook at the La Crosse County Interstate Fair.

Michael Gilster, Superintendent of the Swine Barn has been immersed in the agriculture business since he was a teenager and said 4-H provides a great environment for kids to learn tangible skills like time management, hard work, discipline, and budgeting.

"We have classes for cross-bread pigs, pure bread pigs, and then we also have a carcass class and those pigs end up getting butchered. They gotta walk good, the judge usually wants their back level," expressed Gilster.

"He's learning how to communicate with potential buyers, he's learning how to communicate at the bank when he has to withdraw money to pay for his next pig. He's communicating with a buyer for his pig, he's learning how to manage his time when we go up to my mom's farm to take care of the pigs," added Pollock.

"It's a great process of getting money for college and it's very fun and you get to know what it's like being a farmer," added Willis.

Willis is one of 66 exhibitors, that's up 12 from 2016 showing a pig at this year's fair. A group of potential future farmers, working hard to carry Wisconsin's agricultural business forward.

MORE INFORMATION: La Crosse Interstate Fair

MORE INFORMATION: 4-H