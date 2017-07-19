Marine Credit Union buys former La Crosse Plow Factory building

The former La Crosse Plow Factory building will be the site of a new expansion.

The building on 300 North Second Street has been purchased by Marine Credit Union who say they will outgrow their current building on the north side. The building formerly housed Lighting Design by Wettstein's which now operates in their location on 3rd Street.

Long term, Marine Credit Union plans to renovate spaces for 150 upper floor offices and for other commercial tenants on the first floor.