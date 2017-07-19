Hundreds of volunteers kick off 2017 United Way campaign

United Way hosted the Annual Day of Caring on Wednesday to kick off the 2017-2018 Campaign.

832 volunteers worked on 32 different projects during this year's Day of Caring.

"It's the Pacesetter, so this is where 11 companies have graciously said, 'We're going to be the start of the 2017 campaign,'" said Mike Klauke, Chair of the United Way Campaign.

The volunteers set the pace for the community-wide campaign that will start on September 12.

"We've got to rock and roll. We've got to raise a lot of money, because we have almost 30 agencies that we take care of," Klauke said.

One of the agencies partnered with United Way is YWCA in La Crosse.

"There's several programs that they help us with really helping our efforts working in the community much more realistic and our ability to do those things in the community much easier," said Charlene Weibel, Director of the YWCA Child Center.

A group of volunteers on Wednesday worked on the playground of the YWCA Child Center located on the Western Technical College campus.

"We were wanting to do a more natural playscape with some very unique items in it for some children to play with, so they can learn and grow," Weibel said.

Projects included building instruments with PVC pipes, painting ring toss equipment, and creating ribbon canopies to hang in the trees.

"A perfect toy will give a kid that's not going to solve a problem or ask why something to do, but for a kid that is curious, something to think about," said Dave Edmonds, a volunteer and acoustician with Trane.

Edmonds said the Day of Caring reinforces the value his employer places on giving back.

"It's nice to be backed up by the company you work for," he said. "It's like a pat on the back from the boss."

For those at United Way, the goal of the campaign is to make a positive impact in the community.

"It's neighbors helping neighbors," Klauke said. "It's businesses helping the community. It's the community then coming back and supporting the businesses. We are so much stronger when we are a family, and we work with our neighbors."

Last year, United Way helped support agencies to assist more than 110,000 people.