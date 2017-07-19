Mom's tree falls on son's pickup

A woman who went out to dinner with her son Wednesday evening returned home to find her large maple tree torn from the ground and laying in the street.

Unfortunately, it had landed on her son's pickup truck.

Fortunately, no one was hurt when the tree fell by the corner of 28th and Leonard streets on the south side of La Crosse.

Sue Bluske said the pickup belonged to her son Chris, who has had the vehicle since high school. She said he's now 35.

Neighbors came by to take pictures and chat with Bluske who said she was waiting for the city's forestry department to come by and remove the tree.