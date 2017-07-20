McGregor heavily damaged by Wednesday's storms

Located in Clayton County along the Mississippi, the town of McGregor has begun the cleanup process after a strong storm hit Wednesday evening.

A tornado warning went out for the McGregor area at 5:54 p.m. Wednesday. The strong line of storms, moving east at 70 miles per hour, arrived to McGregor shortly after 6 p.m.

It's not yet known if a tornado touched down in McGregor. Whether it was or wasn't a tornado will be assessed sometime Thursday by the National Weather Service.

Residents should be aware that the Clayton County Sheriff's Office currently doesn't have 9-1-1 and administrative phone lines. Clayton County Sheriff Mike Tschirgi says 9-1-1 calls will be rerouted until further notice.

Our sister station KWWL was able to speak with Clayton County's Emergency Management Director, Sarah Moser at 9 p.m. Wednesday. The most important thing Moser stressed was for people to stay out of the area, if they do not need to be in the area, stressing safety is the number one priority at this time for both residents and first responders. All traffic going in and out of the area is shut down due to the extensive damage to the town.