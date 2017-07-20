Storm damage reports in southern Wisconsin

There are numerous reports of damage across Southern Wisconsin after a line of severe storms moved through the area Wednesday night.

The Grant County Emergency Operations Center says there are reports of significant damage following a Tornado Warning.

Significant Damage Reports:

Blue River Area: Report of possible tornado damage/trees down on Forest Road.

Muscoda Area: Power lines down throughout Village. Report of significant damages in industrial park including a roof off of a commercial building, a semi tipped over and a gas leak at a commercial facility.

Bagley Area: Tree on apartment building, Highway A just outside town.

Mount Hope Area: Commercial building that was under construction near Highway 18/North Main Street reported destroyed.

Lancaster Area: Home struck by lightning, North Jefferson Street.

Fennimore Area : Home struck by lightning, Mount Ridge Road. Cattle barn down on Town Line Road.

Bloomington Area : Barn down on Kansas Road.

Hazel Green Area : Roof off commercial building on Church Street.

In Grant County there are no reports of any injuries. Officials say power is out in the southern part of Boscobel, near the Muscoda Industrial Park and the southern area of the Village, in Bloomington, and portions of Blue River.