Storm damage reports in southern Wisconsin

There are numerous reports of damage across Southern Wisconsin after a line of severe storms moved through the area Wednesday night.
The Grant County Emergency Operations Center says there are reports of significant damage following a Tornado Warning.
Significant Damage Reports:
In Grant County there are no reports of any injuries. Officials say power is out in the southern part of Boscobel, near the Muscoda Industrial Park and the southern area of the Village, in Bloomington, and portions of Blue River.
