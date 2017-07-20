BREAKING: Flooding closes roads, causes evacuations in Arcadia

Severe flooding in Trempeauleau County forces road closures and residents are evacuating their homes early this morning.

According to the Trempealeau County Sheriff's Office, those residents are seeking shelter at the Holy Family Catholic Church in Arcadia. The sheriff's office is closing WI Highway 95 and WI Highway 93. Drivers do not have access into or out of Arcadia.

Arcadia-based company Ashley furniture is delaying operations until 8 a.m. They've released the following statement:

Due to current road closures (due to high waters) on WI Highway - 93 and WI Highway - 95 surrounding Arcadia, manufacturing operations for Ashley Furniture Industries, Inc. (Ashley) will be delayed until 8 a.m. on Thursday, July 20. Ashley’s Warehouse and Distribution operations will still be operational.