Hydration help in the hot summer months

Jeff Winkers, head trainer at Burn Boot Camp in La Crosse, helped us with some tips on how to stay hydrated when you're working out in the hot summer months.



Winkers suggested eating fruits and vegetables high in water after your workout. For example, cucumbers, strawberries, cantaloupe, and watermelon are good ones to snack on.

Winkers added that for every one hour of working out you lose about 36 ounces or two bottles of water in your body. If the humidity is high that number raises to six glasses.