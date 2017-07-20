Area roads affected by storm

A number of roads are closed or affected by the storm. Below is a list of roads affected according to La Crosse County Emergency Management and the Wisconsin Department of Transportation Traffic Operations Center.

In La Crosse County, reported at 8 AM, Breidel Coulee Road at Evergreen Lane bridge is closed. In the Town of Farmington, A. Craig Road is closed. Hippler Hill Road has damage, but County Emergency Management reports that road is believed to be open. Town crews have not been able to access Herman Coulee Road or the Wet Coulee Hill. County Road DE at State Road 108 is under water. Portions of County Roads C near CTH A, and Q near CTH C are damaged.

In the Town of Greenfield the County Road M detour via CTH YY is closed because of sagging power lines on CTH YY.

In the Town of Bangor, County Road I at County Road II is closed because of a bridge failure.

In the Town of Barre, nearly all driveways on Drechtrah Coulee Road are washed out. An eight foot culvert was destroyed near Sofia Lane.

In Vernon County near Coon Valley, Highway 162 between U.S. 14 and the La Crosse County line is blocked in both directions. They estimate more than two hours to open those lanes. That incident was reported at 8 this morning.

Also in Vernon County, Wisconsin Highway 56 at County Road S had all lanes blocked. That happened about 6 this morning. The DOT estimating more than two hours to remove the debris.

Near Chaseburg in Vernon County, all lanes were blocked about 6 this morning on Highway 162 at Depot Street. Clean up time estimated at more than two hours.

In Crawford County near Steuben on Highway 131, all lanes were blocked this morning beginning at about 6 AM. The DOT estimating more than two hours to clean that location.

There are a number of road closures in Richland County. They include Wisconsin Highway 56 in both directions at the Kickapoo River, Wisconsin 80 in both directions near County Road D, Wisconsin 131 in both directions at the Kickapoo River and Wisconsin 80 in both directions near County Road D. These incidents were reported at 6 AM. The DOT estimating more than 2 hours for each incident.

In Waukon, Iowa, the Sheriff's Department received a report of a barn that had blown down trapping one man inside. First responders found the man. He was extricated from the building and transported to Veterans Memorial Hospital in Waukon for treatment.