Tree clean up scheduled in La Crosse

Due to the damage to trees from Wednesday night's storms, La Crosse is getting the clean up process underway.

The city's Park, Recreation, and Forestry Department and Street Department said Thursday morning they plan to assess and clean up tree damage.

On Monday, July 24, the city is providing a special city-wide brush pick up. Crews will make one sweep through the city for the pick up.

They ask that brush be on the boulevard by 7 a.m. Monday morning. They ask that brush not be more than six feet in length.

Once the collection is done, the city says it is the home owner's responsibility to dispose of any brush not picked up.