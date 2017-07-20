Ashley Furniture manufacturing operations in Arcadia canceled, delayed due to flood

Arcadia (WQOW) - Ashley Furniture staff are passing along another update on shift delays and cancellation after recent flooding caused area roads in Arcadia to close.

In an email, Ashley Furniture Industries stated second shift Casegoods Lamination will be operational. All other second shift Casegoods operations will be canceled.

In addition, Ashley's Upholstery Support and Assembly operations will be canceled for both first and second shifts.

All Casegood's and Upholstery areas will be operating as normal on third shift. Ashley's Warehouse and Distribution operations are still operational.

Posted July 20, 2017 at 9:30 a.m.:

Arcadia (WQOW) - Operations at a major furniture manufacturer are impacted after recent flooding in Arcadia.

High waters on Highway 93 and Highway 95, surrounding Arcadia, caused roads to close. According to a statement from Ashley Furniture, operations for first shift Casegood's is canceled, but Casegood's operations for second shift will continue.

However, Ashley's Warehouse and Distribution operations are still operational.