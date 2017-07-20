La Crosse Closes Trails

After a series of overnight storms, the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department has issued a temporary trail closure. The department says the extreme weather has caused hazardous trail conditions. Sections of the trails are severely washed out and the surface is extremely muddy.

The trail closures are effective immediately. The department and numerous volunteer groups are working to clear and rehab the trails. It is requested that all hikers and bikers stay off all trails including Upper and Lower Hixon and all Marsh trails until further notice.