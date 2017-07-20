La Crosse Closes Trails - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

La Crosse Closes Trails

Posted: Updated:
By Roger Staffaroni, Assignment Editor
Connect
La Crosse, WI (WXOW) -

After a series of overnight storms, the La Crosse Parks, Recreation and Forestry Department has issued a temporary trail closure.  The department says the extreme weather  has caused hazardous trail conditions.  Sections of the trails are severely washed out and the surface is extremely muddy.  

The trail closures are effective immediately.  The department and numerous volunteer groups are working to clear and rehab the trails.  It is requested that all hikers and bikers stay off all trails including Upper and Lower Hixon and all Marsh trails until further notice.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.