De Soto football tackles storm damage

Cleanup continued Thursday in Stoddard where residents got a lift from the De Soto football team.

Video sent to us on Facebook from a member of the team showed the storm moving through the Vernon County community Wednesday night. Rain flooded the streets, while power was knocked out throughout the community.

Thursday morning, De Soto football players swapped their workout for some work outdoors. The team went around town assisting neighbors with cleanup.

De Soto senior Evan Overby said, "It shows our community that the De Soto football team is here to help them out. They help us out with the games. We'll help them out with anything they need."

"These kids will be recognized for more than what they do on the field, helping out and giving back," said De Soto head coach Ev Wick. "It's a good thing, and I always tell them good things happen to good people."

Many of the junior and senior team members also helped clean up storm damage in the small community of Victory last fall.