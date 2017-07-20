Storm damage - 5 things to consider from the La Crosse County Health Department

The La Crosse County Health Department wants you to consider five things as you deal with storm damage. First, if you have a private well don't drink from it until you can test it. Second, consider food safety. Many people lost power and that means food could be compromised. Third, a tetanus booster. If you don't know when your last booster was, you want to consider one now.

The Health Department also wants you to take care of yourself. Make sure you're OK. And finally, don't swim in the water. The affected areas are full of debris and bacteria.

La Crosse County Emergency Management also wants you to know that while the rain is over for now, that does not mean the potential danger is.

Emergency Management Coordinator Keith Butler says if you have an emergency call 9-1-1. But if you have information about storm damage or have questions, Great Rivers 2-1-1 is a good resource.

Despite the dangerous storm and damage that followed, La Crosse County Sheriff Chief Deputy Jeff Wolf says he is not aware of any major injury or death.