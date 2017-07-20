Washout claims entire intersection near Myrick Park

Following severe storms, Myrick Park saw major damage. Huge trees were down all over the park, one narrowly missed the gun club shelter and a sinkhole-like washout stretched across the entire intersection in a nearby residential area over night.

Residents living near the corner of Park Drive and 23rd Street woke up to see their street completely gone.

"I looked to my right and nothing was really there - I saw two lawn chairs," said resident Lidia Chalova. "[Then] I looked to my left and I saw this major hole, and I was just so awestruck, I didn't know what was going on."

Over the course of the storm, City Utility Manager Mark Johnson speculates that water began eroding soil underneath from the east, which may have loosened and broke a water main. The combined water flow from that and the rain eroded into the marsh in a matter of hours.

"[It was] just a matter of the amount and the intensity and the volume of water that was probably sitting here," Johnson said.

Crews began work in the afternoon with the knowledge that this may worsen in the next few days.

"There's more rain coming. We're going to do what we can to mitigate that as much as we can."

Even without that extra rain, repairs are expected to take days if not weeks.

"It's probably hundreds of loads of material that will have to come in to fill this hole."

Meanwhile those residents in the area are without water, but miraculously and thankfully no one was hurt.

"I did not imagine that my entire street in the morning would just be completely collapsed in but, I guess that happened so, here we are," said Chalova.

Crews will continue to work, the City stresses not to come anywhere near the area of 23rd and Park Drive. The edges are very unstable and over the next few days, we may see rain events weaken this even more.