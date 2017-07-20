Republican and Democrat pair up to sue for $14K raise

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Two Minnesota lawmakers are suing the state House and Speaker Kurt Daudt over the decision not to pay legislators a $14,000 raise.

Minnesota voters approved a constitutional amendment in 2016 that handed the power over lawmaker pay to an independent council. That body raised pay from $31,000 to $45,000 annually

State senators started receiving the higher pay earlier this month, but Daudt said he wouldn't pay to cover those higher salaries for 134 House members and blocked them.

Minnesota Public Radio News (http://bit.ly/2ueu3cb) reports that a Republican and Democratic representative joined to challenge that decision Thursday. Republican Rep. Marion O'Neill says it's difficult to make ends meet on their current salary.

A Minnesota judge dismissed a previous lawsuit surrounding the pay issue, saying a lawmaker would need to sue.

Information from: Minnesota Public Radio News, http://www.mprnews.org

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.