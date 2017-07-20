Big June job gains push total Minnesota employment above 3M

ST. PAUL, Minn. (AP) - Big summer job gains have pushed Minnesota's total employment above 3 million for the first time in state history.

The Department of Employment and Economic Development said Thursday that the state added 4,400 new jobs in June. That leaves the state's unemployment rate at 3.7 percent - below the national average of 4.4 percent unemployment.

Job growth in leisure and hospitality led the way while manufacturing and government industries also added jobs in June. Those gains were offset by 2,700 fewer jobs in education and health services and other areas.

Department commissioner Shawntera Hardy says all of the state's 11 industrial sectors have added jobs in the past year. State data shows job growth has increased by 2.6 percent in the last year.

