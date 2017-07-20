Minneapolis officer doesn't have to talk to state agents

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI

Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who called 911 to report a possible rape still hasn't spoken with investigators and doesn't have to.

But Officer Mohamed Noor will be compelled to give a statement to his department as part of an internal investigation. He could be fired if he refuses, but anything he says can't be used in a criminal case.

Noor hasn't provided his explanation for what happened Saturday when he fired a shot from the passenger seat of a squad car and killed 40-year-old Justine Damond.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Noor's partner, Officer Matthew Harrity, told investigators he was startled by a loud noise and Damond appeared at the driver's side window. Noor fired, striking her in the abdomen.

