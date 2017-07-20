Minneapolis officer doesn't have to talk to state agents - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Minneapolis officer doesn't have to talk to state agents

Posted: Updated:

By AMY FORLITI and STEVE KARNOWSKI
Associated Press

MINNEAPOLIS (AP) - A Minneapolis police officer who fatally shot a woman who called 911 to report a possible rape still hasn't spoken with investigators and doesn't have to.

But Officer Mohamed Noor will be compelled to give a statement to his department as part of an internal investigation. He could be fired if he refuses, but anything he says can't be used in a criminal case.

Noor hasn't provided his explanation for what happened Saturday when he fired a shot from the passenger seat of a squad car and killed 40-year-old Justine Damond.

The state Bureau of Criminal Apprehension says Noor's partner, Officer Matthew Harrity, told investigators he was startled by a loud noise and Damond appeared at the driver's side window. Noor fired, striking her in the abdomen.

Copyright 2017 The Associated Press. All rights reserved. This material may not be published, broadcast, rewritten or redistributed.

Powered by Frankly
Can't Find Something?

WXOW
3705 CTH 25, La Crescent, MN 55947
Phone: 507-895-1919 or 800-947-9969 (WXOW)
News tips: wxowaedesk@wxow.com

All content © Copyright 2000 - 2017 WXOW. All Rights Reserved. For more information on this site, please read our Privacy Policy,, Terms of Service, and Ad Choices.