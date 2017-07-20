Copy-Wisconsin unemployment unchanged at 3.1 percent

Wisconsin unemployment unchanged at 3.1 percent - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - Wisconsin's unemployment rate is unchanged for the month of June.

The state Department of Workforce Development reported Thursday that unemployment in June was 3.1 percent. That is the same as it was in May, when it hit its lowest mark since 1999.

The national unemployment rate for June was 4.4 percent.

Wisconsin added 3,600 private-sector jobs between May and June.

Department of Workforce Development Secretary Ray Allen says the numbers show that "Wisconsin is moving along a path of economic growth."

