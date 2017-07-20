Wisconsin officials sued over hunter harassment law

MADISON, Wis. (AP) - A group of Wisconsin residents say the state's hunter harassment law stifles free speech and are suing state officials in federal court.

Wisconsin Public Radio reports that Joseph Brown, Louis Weisberg and Stephanie Losse filed a lawsuit in the U.S. Western District Court of Wisconsin on Monday against Gov. Scott Walker, state Department of Natural Resources Secretary Cathy Stepp and Attorney General Brad Schimel.

The law prohibits people from repeatedly bothering hunters. It also makes it illegal to film, record or photograph hunters on multiple occasions.

Matthew Liebman is director of litigation for the Animal Legal Defense Fund. He says there are already laws in place to prevent harassment.

The group is seeking an injunction to prevent enforcement of the law.

A spokesman for Schimel says he respects residents' constitutional right to hunt.

Information from: Wisconsin Public Radio, http://www.wpr.org

