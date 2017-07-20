Strong winds rips baseball dugout into pieces - WXOW News 19 La Crosse, WI – News, Weather and Sports |

Strong winds rips baseball dugout into pieces

ST. CHARLES, Minn (KTTC) - -

Wednesday's round of storms caused some heavy damage in St. Charles.

The high school baseball field had strong winds that ripped both dugouts from their cement bases. Many locals came by to see the damage and found broken doors and frames where the dugout used to be.

There is no estimate yet on the cost of the damage left behind. 

